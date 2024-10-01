Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

DAN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dana

Dana Stock Down 0.1 %

DAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dana has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dana by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.