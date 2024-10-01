Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE BHR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 216.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

