Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.49. The company had a trading volume of 662,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,308,000 after acquiring an additional 177,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

