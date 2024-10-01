First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

