Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Gold Fields Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of GFI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,271. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 581,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 440,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 317,719 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
