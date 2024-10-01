Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Gold Fields Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of GFI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,271. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 581,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 440,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 317,719 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

