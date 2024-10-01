Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 104,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Doma Price Performance
Doma stock remained flat at $6.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Doma has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.58.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Doma
About Doma
Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Doma
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.