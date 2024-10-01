Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 104,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Doma Price Performance

Doma stock remained flat at $6.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Doma has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Doma

About Doma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doma Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:DOMA Free Report ) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.