Ultra Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $901,998.96 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $33.28 million and approximately $901,998.96 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,791,464 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 387,791,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09072167 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $771,654.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

