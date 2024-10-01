DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in September

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 105.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. 12,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,524. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

