Short Interest in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Declines By 9.0%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 479,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $50,209.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,539,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,151,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $26,670.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,154,354 shares in the company, valued at $55,409,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,578. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter worth $39,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter worth $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter worth $139,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hagerty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGTY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 106,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 0.81. Hagerty has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hagerty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

