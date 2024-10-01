Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38.39 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.43 or 0.00003940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $256.31 million and $38.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.88 or 0.04042998 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00042611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002482 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,339,620 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

