Thunder Brawl Price Hits $0.0307 on Top Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $1.04 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03087877 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,212,440.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

