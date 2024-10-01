NEM Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, NEM has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $161.23 million and $7.69 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About NEM
NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
NEM Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.
