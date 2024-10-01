Acala Token (ACA) Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $65.61 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,717.72 or 0.99934638 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

