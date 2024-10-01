CyberDragon Gold Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $349.25 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

