Dymension One Day Volume Tops $34.86 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Dymension coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002444 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dymension has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $309.28 million and approximately $34.86 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,091,800 coins and its circulating supply is 205,400,423 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,048,051 with 205,284,784 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.84621341 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $25,824,669.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

