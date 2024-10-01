Radio Caca Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Radio Caca has a market cap of $74.89 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002040 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

