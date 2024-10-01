HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.31 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, HI has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.31 million and $234,804.23 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047253 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $232,456.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

