BitTorrent-New Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.96 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $882.46 million and $23.96 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001323 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000095 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $19,266,408.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

