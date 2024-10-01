Centrifuge One Day Volume Tops $1.03 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $19.75 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,560,502 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,523,455 with 501,704,661 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.36675546 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $712,781.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

