PAAL AI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.32 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. PAAL AI has a market cap of $193.96 million and $3.32 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.24940689 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $4,530,525.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

