PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $698.29 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 698,294,190 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 704,883,091.811957. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99951426 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $9,172,404.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

