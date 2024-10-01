Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 1,239,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,859. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

