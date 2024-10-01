Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Short Interest Update

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Centuri Trading Down 3.1 %

CTRI traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 152,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62. Centuri has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $672.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.55 million. Centuri’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centuri will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centuri

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Centuri news, Director William Fehrman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRI. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Centuri from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centuri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

