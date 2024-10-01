BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 701,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 259,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

