Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 10,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Brookfield stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. 1,894,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.59.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
