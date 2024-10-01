BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 150,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,547. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
