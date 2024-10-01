CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.90.

CACI traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.23. 124,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,408. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $506.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 39.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 418.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $1,191,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

