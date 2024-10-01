Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Increases By 5.2%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,705.17.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO traded down $30.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,912.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,759.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,489.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,962.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

