Quantum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.52 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $13.52 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,506.66 or 0.99833198 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

