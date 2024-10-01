Gravity (G) Price Hits $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

Gravity (G) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Gravity has a market cap of $252.29 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gravity has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gravity Token Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03767266 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,898,649.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

