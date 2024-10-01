SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $204,567.57

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $204,567.57 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000777 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

