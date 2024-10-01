Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.93

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00042544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

