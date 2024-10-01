MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.35 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $34.69 or 0.00056306 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $208.88 million and approximately $18.35 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,021,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,021,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 38.92469624 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $13,181,866.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

