The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Update

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 615,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $19,820,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 12.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

