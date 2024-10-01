Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Globant Trading Down 0.7 %
GLOB traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.00.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globant
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Globant by 529.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Globant
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globant
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.