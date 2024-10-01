Short Interest in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Increases By 5.6%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.87. The stock had a trading volume of 644,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 119.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.08.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chart Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 543,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 118,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.