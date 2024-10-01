Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 964,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. 843,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

