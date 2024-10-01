Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 268,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 307,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.8456 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 10.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.40.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

