Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Decreases By 9.1%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 13,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. 4,453,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.93. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,245.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

