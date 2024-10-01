DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 591,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

DSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 473,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,638. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 196,205 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 731,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 193,760 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

