DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 591,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
DSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 473,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,638. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th.
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
