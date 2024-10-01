Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $186,998.39 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $186,998.39 and approximately $7.27 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.59 or 1.00041883 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00007995 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $44.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.