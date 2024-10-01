NetMind Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $111.33 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $111.33 million and $8.91 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00004505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.00261706 BTC.

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,211,977 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 3.09169695 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $9,273,285.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.