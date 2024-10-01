SKALE Network Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $202.70 million and approximately $27.26 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.00261706 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

