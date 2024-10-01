Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,213.96 billion and $49.90 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $61,430.28 on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.57 or 0.00523316 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00031841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00073715 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,761,646 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

