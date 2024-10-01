Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,213.96 billion and $49.90 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $61,430.28 on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.57 or 0.00523316 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00031841 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00073715 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000158 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,761,646 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.