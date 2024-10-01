Prom Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $95.63 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.24 or 0.00008528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $95.63 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.59 or 1.00041883 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.71096218 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,229,020.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.