Sleepless AI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $55.04 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $55.04 million and $21.97 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sleepless AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.00261706 BTC.

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 217,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.48836671 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $15,042,101.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sleepless AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sleepless AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.