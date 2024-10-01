Ethereum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.14 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Ethereum has a total market cap of $298.04 billion and $25.14 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,476.06 or 0.04029535 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00042606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,370,050 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.