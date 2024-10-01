XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, XYO has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $72.97 million and approximately $552,337.48 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0058773 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $783,883.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

