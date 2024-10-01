Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. 3,890,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

