FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 583,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FINV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.43. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.